Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,983 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

NYSE:VMC opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.24. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $114.43 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

