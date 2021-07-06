Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,006 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CarMax by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in CarMax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CarMax by 5.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,478 shares of company stock valued at $43,944,169. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of KMX opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.