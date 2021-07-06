Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,567 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $1,922,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Unilever by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $40,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.83. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

