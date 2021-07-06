Guider (GDR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $38.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $9,226.78 and approximately $38.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Guider has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00058531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.01 or 0.00959815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044520 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.