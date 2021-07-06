Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) Insider Mansour Al Alami Acquires 400,000 Shares

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) insider Mansour Al Alami bought 400,000 shares of Gulf Marine Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

Mansour Al Alami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mansour Al Alami bought 600,000 shares of Gulf Marine Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

LON:GMS traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3.28 ($0.04). 4,169,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,421. The stock has a market cap of £33.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. Gulf Marine Services PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.90 ($0.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.56.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

