GXChain Market Capitalization Tops $32.86 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $32.86 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000129 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,377,915 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.