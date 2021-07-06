GYEN Price Tops $0.0090 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $20.17 million and $74,584.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00167124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,197.44 or 0.99970533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00956552 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

