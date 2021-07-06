Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $2,298,500.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00.

HALO traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,553. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.47. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after buying an additional 1,183,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after buying an additional 753,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,938,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

