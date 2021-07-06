Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 39.37 ($0.51). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 39.37 ($0.51), with a volume of 7,593,051 shares traded.

HMSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.03.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

