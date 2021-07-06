Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 5,060 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $169.97. 57,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,158. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $170.41. The company has a market cap of $136.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.35.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

