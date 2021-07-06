Handshake Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $85.00 million and $461,392.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,330.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.33 or 0.06805496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.74 or 0.01493561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00406589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00160225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00649779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00412147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.00341520 BTC.

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 402,385,810 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

