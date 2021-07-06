HARD Protocol (HARD) Reaches Market Cap of $47.42 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002092 BTC on popular exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $47.42 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00047934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00134990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00168193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,247.19 or 1.00080750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00957289 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

