Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

