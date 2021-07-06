Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Reaches $33.90 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.85 or 0.00168946 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $33.90 million and approximately $414,254.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013336 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000873 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 623,225 coins and its circulating supply is 585,995 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

