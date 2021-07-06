Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Capitalization Hits $52.64 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00009019 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.64 million and $889,791.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,821.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,261.22 or 0.06685698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.82 or 0.01492584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00401886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00161659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.54 or 0.00631378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00423380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00330923 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,257,745 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

