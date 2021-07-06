Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches One Day Volume of $833,464.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00008867 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.23 million and $833,464.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,124.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,310.69 or 0.06771316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $510.27 or 0.01495318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.82 or 0.00406795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00159522 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.84 or 0.00653011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.18 or 0.00413718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00343538 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,260,020 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

