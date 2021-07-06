HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB stock opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $133.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

