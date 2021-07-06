Head to Head Analysis: IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) & MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) and MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get IMV alerts:

This table compares IMV and MusclePharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV -10,579.51% -94.95% -62.89% MusclePharm 5.44% -13.18% 30.20%

13.5% of IMV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of MusclePharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IMV and MusclePharm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV $220,000.00 647.14 -$26.02 million ($0.43) -4.88 MusclePharm $64.44 million 1.16 $3.18 million N/A N/A

MusclePharm has higher revenue and earnings than IMV.

Volatility & Risk

IMV has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MusclePharm has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IMV and MusclePharm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV 0 3 2 0 2.40 MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMV presently has a consensus price target of $8.45, suggesting a potential upside of 302.38%. Given IMV’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IMV is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Summary

MusclePharm beats IMV on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma. It is also developing DPX-COVID-19, a second-generation vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus strain A, as well as DPX-SurMAGE for the treatment of bladder cancer and DPX-BRAF to treat melanoma patients. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout. The company also provides FitMiss branded sports nutrition products, which are designed and formulated primarily for women lifestyle to cover various needs, including weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and On-the-Go portfolio of ready to eat products, such as combat crunch, protein crisp, organic protein, and protein cookie. MusclePharm Corporation sells its products to various fitness enthusiasts, such as professional, combat sport, weight training, bodybuilding, running, and various team and individual sports persons. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.