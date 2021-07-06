Head to Head Comparison: Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Nuance Communications has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Software has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nuance Communications and American Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications $1.48 billion 10.58 $21.40 million $0.47 116.34 American Software $111.41 million 6.68 $8.09 million $0.26 87.46

Nuance Communications has higher revenue and earnings than American Software. American Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuance Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nuance Communications and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications 0.29% 10.20% 3.24% American Software 7.26% 7.30% 5.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of American Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nuance Communications and American Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications 1 3 4 0 2.38 American Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuance Communications currently has a consensus price target of $52.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.29%. American Software has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%. Given American Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Software is more favorable than Nuance Communications.

Summary

Nuance Communications beats American Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. Its Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions that improve the clinical documentation process, from capturing the complete patient record to improving clinical documentation and quality measures for reimbursement. Its solutions include Dragon Medical One, cloud-based speech solution; computer-assisted physician documentation; diagnostic imaging solutions; Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience, a voice-enabled solution; and clinical documentation improvement and coding. The company's Enterprise segment primarily engages in using speech, natural language understanding, and artificial intelligence to provide automated customer solutions and services for voice, mobile, Web, and messaging channels. Its solutions include intelligent engagement solutions; Conversational AI; Engagement AI; and Security AI. Its Other segment provides voicemail transcription services. The company serves organizations across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail. Nuance Communications, Inc. markets and sells its solutions and technologies directly through sales force, as well as through a network of resellers, including system integrators, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, distributors, hardware vendors, telecommunications carriers, and e-commerce Websites worldwide. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners. It also provides cloud solutions for supply chain and product lifecycle management, quality control, vendor compliance, and enterprise resource planning for retailers and manufacturers; and advanced analytics and business intelligence solutions for the supply chain market. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as professional, product management, and project management outsourcing services; staff augmentation services in the areas of cloud, collaboration, network, and security; and social media and analytic marketing services. It also provides software enhancement, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment offers purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, human resource, and manufacturing solutions. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the retail, apparel and footwear, consumer packaged goods, chemicals, oil and gas, life sciences, consumer electronics, industrial products, and other manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

