Head-To-Head Contrast: Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) vs. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Maison Luxe alerts:

This table compares Maison Luxe and Facebook’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Facebook $85.97 billion 11.70 $29.15 billion $10.09 35.15

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Facebook shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Facebook shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Facebook has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and Facebook’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A Facebook 35.74% 27.54% 22.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Maison Luxe and Facebook, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A Facebook 1 6 33 1 2.83

Facebook has a consensus target price of $375.36, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Facebook’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Facebook is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Summary

Facebook beats Maison Luxe on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Facebook Reality Labs, an augmented and virtual reality product that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.