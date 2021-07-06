Head-To-Head Review: Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SJM and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SJM 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

SJM has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SJM and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SJM $967.83 million 6.44 -$389.91 million N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.19 billion 2.46 $285.42 million N/A N/A

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher revenue and earnings than SJM.

Profitability

This table compares SJM and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SJM N/A N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 13.05% 144.82% 11.35%

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. beats SJM on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 20 casinos comprising approximately 1,095 gaming tables and 1,247 slot machines. The Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segment operates a hotel; and offers catering, retail, and related services. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, food and beverage, and hospitality services, as well as property and securities holding services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e DiversÃµes de Macau, S.A.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults. It also provides toilet paper, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, and intimate wipes for women; and dispensers, jumbo roll toilet papers, paper towels, hand towels, and industrial cleaning cloths for professional use. Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V. offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebÃ©, Evenflo, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Cottonelle, PÃ©talo, Suavel, Vogue, Delsey, Kotex, Kleenex, Depend, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark Professional, Blumen, and Escudo brands. The company also exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V. is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

