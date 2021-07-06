Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells $139,950.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $139,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HCAT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,208. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $59.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCAT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after acquiring an additional 308,836 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after acquiring an additional 246,103 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

