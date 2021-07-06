Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,320 shares during the quarter. Health Catalyst makes up 2.2% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Health Catalyst worth $23,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 108,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 490.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 187,617 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $276,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $179,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,878.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,112 shares of company stock worth $11,888,148 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. 9,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,285. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

