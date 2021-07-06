HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.82.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

