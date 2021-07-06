Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. Hecla Mining reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on HL shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

HL stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $54,984.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

