HedgeTrade (HEDG) Achieves Market Cap of $363.93 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00003017 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $363.93 million and approximately $141,076.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004981 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00034581 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000953 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00051050 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00037571 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.