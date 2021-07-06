Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $219.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce $219.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.12 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $145.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $839.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $814.30 million to $863.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $904.92 million, with estimates ranging from $868.00 million to $941.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a market cap of $863.22 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.90. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

