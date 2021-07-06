Helpico (HELP) Market Capitalization Hits $400.92

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. Helpico has a total market cap of $400.92 and approximately $78.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helpico has traded 55.1% lower against the dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00046528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00134425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00166334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.85 or 0.99912841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.93 or 0.00948453 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

