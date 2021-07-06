Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,287 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.01% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $52,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 640,610 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,083,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,120,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after purchasing an additional 59,314 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

HLF opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

