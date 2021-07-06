Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.27. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$18.25, with a volume of 15,361 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRX. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$671.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$154.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

