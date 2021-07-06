Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Hexcel posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.14 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Hexcel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,045,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,551,000 after buying an additional 29,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,814,000 after buying an additional 244,739 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

