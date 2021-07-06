Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Down 5.8%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.22 and last traded at $89.34. 4,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 497,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.56. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

