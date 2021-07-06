Hifi Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $89.29 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. Hifi Finance has a market capitalization of $89.29 million and $12.38 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hifi Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00060146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.66 or 0.00931841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

