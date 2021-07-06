High Liner Foods Incorporated Buys 2,500 Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,882.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,882.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,150.00.

On Monday, June 28th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,150.00.

On Friday, June 25th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,098.24.

TSE:HLF traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. High Liner Foods Inc has a twelve month low of C$5.26 and a twelve month high of C$14.13. The company has a market cap of C$452.94 million and a PE ratio of 11.74.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$308.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

