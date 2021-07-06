Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of HGLB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. 167,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,061. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.