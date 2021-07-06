Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

HGLB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 167,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.