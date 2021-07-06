HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Announces $0.03 Dividend

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

HPK stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,543. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.