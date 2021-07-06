Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $116.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

