Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Hive has a total market cap of $134.15 million and $8.00 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000131 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001343 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 415,110,206 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.