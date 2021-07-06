Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,000. Texas Pacific Land comprises 5.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Texas Pacific Land at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $43.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,549.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,144. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,568.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 284 shares of company stock worth $456,249 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

