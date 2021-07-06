Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 37,909 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,910 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,909 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 1.3% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. 409,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,437,053. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

