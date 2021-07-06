Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,874 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,155,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 24.1% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.89% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $36,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,792 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 10,087,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after acquiring an additional 611,544 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,809,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,770,000 after purchasing an additional 661,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,529,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,677,000 after purchasing an additional 579,864 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,212. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24.

