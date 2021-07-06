Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $258,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $9,193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 40.1% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $336,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and sold 955,503 shares valued at $8,901,501. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,124. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 113.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

