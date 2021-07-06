Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.72. The company had a trading volume of 192,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $391.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

