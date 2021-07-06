Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 251 ($3.28). The company had a trading volume of 128,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,999. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.54. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 284 ($3.71).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

