Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 272.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,242 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hologic worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

