Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,525 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $3,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 45,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 113.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

HOMB stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

