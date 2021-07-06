Honest (HNST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,130.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $44,130.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00133699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00167650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.74 or 1.00163518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.33 or 0.00956557 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

