Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. Purchases 5,000 Shares

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,336. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $406.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 191,688 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 17.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture during the first quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

