Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0960 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $84,514.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00134896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00166405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.05 or 1.00307442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.29 or 0.00952519 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

